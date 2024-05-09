What does Apple Vision Pro actually do? It turns out the answer is a lot. While this is not a comprehensive list of every visionOS app, these are some of the many great experiences possible on Apple Vision Pro!
We’ve been covering a handful of Apple Vision Pro apps on 9to5Mac since launch day. From a futuristic synthesizer to new ways to create art, there are lots of early great use cases for Apple Vision Pro. Here’s a recap of our recent visionOS app coverage:
- Things is going spatial with the full project manager experience on Apple Vision Pro
- Fantastical for visionOS makes Apple Vision Pro a real productivity machine on day one
- Moog turns Apple Vision Pro into a futuristic instrument for music creation
- Da Vinci Eye for Apple Vision Pro projects transparent art over any canvas for inspiration
- Photoscope helps you clean up your photo library
- Cisco brings Webex collaboration to spatial computing with Apple Vision Pro
- ‘Juno’ YouTube app for Apple Vision Pro just got its first update
- Spatial Apple Arcade games on Apple Vision Pro
- TikTok beats YouTube and Netflix to Apple Vision Pro with official visionOS app
- MIDI Widgets unlocks expansive capabilities for musicians with Apple Vision Pro
Business
- Flowriter (Writer’s Retreat)*
- Instructor for driving instructors
- Microsoft Teams
- Numerics (Business Dashboard)
- Webex by Cisco
- Zoom
Developer tools
Education
- CellWalk*
- Complete HeartX*
- Exploring Mars*
- Flippy (Learn Flashcards)
- School Assistant (Planner)
- Schooly (School Organizer)
Entertainment
- AirDraw: Finger Paint*
- Art Authority Museum*
- Callsheet: Find Cast & Crew
- Djay
- Disney+
- Hold the World*
- IMAX
- GUCCI (Immersive Film)
- NBA
- Nexus (Frameless Browser for Progressive Web Apps [like Xbox Game Pass])*
- MAX (formerly HBO)
- MLB
- Plate Smasher*
- Pocket Rocket for Vision*
- Spatial Sprinkles*
- Television by Sandwich*
- The [Archive]*
- TikTok
Finance
Food and drink
- Ambre (Recipe Organizer)
- Cookup (AI Recipe Generator)
- Crouton (Recipe Manager)
- Peppercorn (Recipes and Lists)
Games
- Blackbox*
- Bloons TD 6+
- Chess Dreams (Spacial Games)*
- CrossCraft (Custom Crosswords)
- Crossy Road Castle
- Cut the Rope 3
- Game Room
- Just Hoops*
- Illustrated
- Jetpack Joyride 2
- LEGO Builder’s Journey
- Patterned
- Ploppy Pairs*
- Skatrix Pro*
- Solitaire Stories
- Spatial Dream*
- Stitch.
- Super Fruit Ninja*
- Synth Riders*
- Tiny-Fins*
- What the Golf?
- Where is Ploppy?*
- Wylde Flowers
- Void-X
Graphics and design
- Adobe Firefly (Generative AI)*
- Beautiful Things: 3D Palette*
- Codepoint
- Da Vinci Eye: AR Art Projector*
- LiveSurface
Health and fitness
- Coachy (Calisthenics CrossFit)
- Endel (Focus, Sleep, Relax)
- Healium
- Lungy (Immersive Music Spaces)*
- Recollect (AI Journal)
- Reflexy (Sharpen Your Reflexes)*
- SmartGym
- Spatial Noise (White Sounds)*
- WaterMinder (Water Tracker)
Lifestyles
- CamPlan (AI Floor Plan Design)
- HomeBatteries for HomeKit
- Pines (Tent and RV Camping Guide)
- Planner 5D (Room, House Design)
- Plant Daddy (Water Reminder)
- Rocket Homes Real Estate
- Shutters for SOMA Connect Hub
- Zillow Immerse*
Medical
Music
- AmazeVR Concerts*
- Animoog Galaxy*
- forScore (Sheet Music)
- JustChords (chords and lyrics for guitar players)
- MIDI Widgets*
- NowPlaying (Music Trivia)
- Odio (Spatial Soundscapes)
- Piano: Just Play Music*
- Piano: Flowing Tiles*
- Vision Tunes for Spotify*
Navigation
News
Photo and video
- Animant (Spatial Memories)
- Bloom (RAW Image Editor)*
- Castaway (Spatial HDMI Monitor)
- Explore POV*
- Frameit: Virtual Photo Frame*
- GIF and Video Maker
- Juno for Video (YouTube)*
- Photoscope (Storage Cleaner)
- Spatial Media Toolkit*
Productivity
- Bezel (Phone Mirroring)*
- Box
- Capture (Quick Notes)
- Echo AI Mock Interview Prep
- Expert Eyes by Squint (Visual How To)*
- Fantastical
- Focused Work (Pomodoro Timer)
- Gladys (Drag and Drop Assistant)
- GlanceBar*
- GoodTask
- Hi Sticky
- Kanban Board (Reality Tasks)
- Lowe’s Style Studio*
- Microsoft Excel
- Microsoft PowerPoint
- Microsoft Word
- OmniFocus 4
- OmniPlan 4
- Parchy (Audio Sticky Notes)*
- Planny (Daily Planner)
- ReminderCal 3
- TeamViewer (Spatial Support)*
- Things by Cultured Code
- TimeSpace (Spatial Time Widget)*
- Widgetsmith (Aesthetic AF)
Reference
Shopping
Social networking
- Decky (Build Custom Dashboards)
- Dusk for Twitter*
- Spatial Message for WhatsApp*
- Sylver for Instagram*
Travel
- FlightVision Flight Tracker*
- Moon Portal: Frame, Widget, AI*
- PeakVisor – Hiking & Skiing
- pinplanet
- Project Alleycat (explore Tewkesbury, a medieval English town)
Utilities
- FFmpeg Command Generator
- HomeUI (Smart Home Controller)*
- How Do I*
- ∞Browser*
- Level Headed (Line Tool)*
- Locked Notes: Access
- Navi (Subtitles and Translation)
- OffOf (Percentage Calculator)
- Shortcut Buttons*
- Spatial Cam (Baby Monitor)
- Splitscreen – Multi Display*
- Sticky Widgets
- TLDR AI
- Tape Measure
- Typos – Phone Keyboard
- Utility Window (Battery, Charging Indicator, Time)*
- Voice in a Can (Amazon Alexa)
Weather
*Only on Apple Vision
Last updated: May 9, 2024
