Cisco brings Webex collaboration to spatial computing with Apple Vision Pro

Cisco is delivering the cutting edge goods for Apple users this month. Last week the company shipped Webex for Apple TV 4K. That lets you turn your TV into a conference call display with up to 25 participants simultaneously. Now Cisco is shipping Webex for Apple Vision Pro. The spatial design lets you turn any space into a gigantic display for meetings surrounded by your virtual workspace.

In a blog post announcing Webex for Apple Vision Pro, Cisco describes how the new experience is designed for spatial computing on visionOS.

After joining a Webex meeting, you can arrange individual participant videos and a separate shared content window that scale to life-size with intuitive pinch and drag gestures. You can use the infinite canvas of Apple Vision Pro to resize and re-arrange these windows, enabling you to collaborate without being bound by a fixed screen. Your persona is a dynamic, natural representation of your face and hand movements that allows others to see you in Webex while you’re wearing Apple Vision Pro. With these flexible layouts, multitasking has never been better.

Webex for Apple Vision Pro is also the same collaborative experience you’re used to, only with a spatial computing twist.

Features like Webex AI background noise removal, real-time translations, closed captions, live polling and Q&A by Slido, and many others, are integrated into Webex for Apple Vision Pro, allowing meeting participants to focus on what matters. And if you are on the go, you can seamlessly move meetings between Apple Vision Pro and your Mac or iPhone, by simply opening the Webex app and tapping the join button. In addition, with calendar integration, you can see all your upcoming meetings and join them with a simple pinch gesture.

See Webex for Apple Vision Pro in action below:

Webex for Apple Vision Pro is available on the App Store today.