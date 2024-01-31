Webex video conferencing comes to Apple TV 4K with up to 25 participants on your screen

Apple TV has long been a conference room hit for sharing content on the big screen. tvOS 17 and iOS 17 add the ability to use your iPhone as your webcam and join video calls from your TV.

Now Cisco is launching WebEx for Apple TV 4K so you can turn your TV into the best screen for work meetings.

Webex on Apple TV 4K works by presenting a QR code on the screen that you can scan with your iPhone. This will allow you to log in to Webex and view calendar entries for scheduled meetings.

You can join meetings for browse through the meeting list by swiping around with the Siri Remote. Like with FaceTime on Apple TV 4K, Webex lets you use your iPhone as your webcam for participating in video calls.

Webex on Apple TV 4K can support showing up to 25 simultaneous attending on your big screen. In-app controls let you toggle your camera and microphone, enable or disable AR Reactions, and more.

Look for Webex for Apple TV 4K on the tvOS App Store, and learn more about Cisco here.