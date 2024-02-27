MIDI Widgets unlocks expansive capabilities for musicians with Apple Vision Pro

We’re still learning everything Apple Vision Pro can do thanks to creative developers like Geert Bevin. For example, did you know apps can create floating wrist HUDs as if you were wearing a futuristic watch that projected information? That’s something his new MIDI Widgets app for Apple Vision Pro can do, and it’s a must-have for musicians.

Seriously, I thought it was a concept video for something Apple could enable someday for Apple Vision Pro. Turns out it’s something developers can make, and MIDI Widgets utilizes it perfectly. (Seems like a good spot for Control Center instead of the floaty-uppy placement, but that might be too clever for a system control.)

Anyway, MIDI Widgets is much more than an early example at what developers can unlock with visionOS apps. For musicians who work with MIDI controllers like keyboards and synthesizers, the new app unlocks a new layer of creative controls.

Physical MIDI controllers are limited when it comes to how many knobs, faders, and buttons are available. MIDI Widgets, on the other hand, lets you create your own personal expansion kit for your favorite synth or piano. Each setup is preserved between sessions, and rebooting Vision Pro doesn’t lose your configurations.

Everything MIDI Widgets can do

Here’s the rundown on MIDI Widgets 1.0 features:

Designed specifically for Apple Vision Pro

Create as many faders, buttons and knobs as you need

Freely position and orient individual controllers

Spatial snapping makes it easy to build out perfectly aligned larger control surfaces

Controllers automatically remain anchored to their location, even across restarts

Controllers can be grouped in scenes and are easily recalled for different purposes

Freely re-position and re-orient entire scenes

Scenes can send MIDI messages to multiple configurable MIDI ports

Support for Bluetooth LE MIDI devices

Built-in virtual MIDI to send MIDI to other Vision Pro apps on the same device

Per controller MIDI channel selection

Per controller MIDI Control Change, Channel Pressure, Program Change or Pitch Bend messages

Per controller 7-bit and 14-bit Control Change resolution

Controllers can optionally reset to a neutral position upon release

Faders and knobs can be unidirectional or bidirectional

Every part of a control can be assigned a different color for recognizability

Colors can easily be copied and pasted, individually or as complete color schemes

Controllers can have optional labels that can be placed on any of the four edges

A floating tool window follows your left or right hand and allows editing anywhere

Multiple controllers can be used simultaneously, allowing for dual hand interaction

MIDI WIdgets is available on the App Store exclusively for Apple Vision Pro. Learn more here.

See also: Moog turns Apple Vision Pro into a futuristic instrument for music creation and Best Apple Vision Pro apps.