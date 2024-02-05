Moog turns Apple Vision Pro into a futuristic instrument for music creation

As someone who dabbles in music creation for fun, nothing excites me like a Moog synthesizer. So when I learned that Moog has turned Apple Vision Pro into a first-class instrument for music production, my brain went into galaxy mode.

The aptly named Animoog Galaxy is a “multi-sensory creative tool” that delivers an “immersive experience unlike any other, bringing a revolutionary instrument to musicians and technophiles.” In other words, we have our first killer app for music creators.

Spatial music creation

Here are three key Animoog Galaxy features for Apple Vision Pro:

Anisotropic Synth Engine (ASE): Animoog Galaxy utilizes an exciting Moog technology that allows you to spatially move through the X, Y, and Z axes of unique timbres to create an expressive and constantly evolving soundscape

Immersive Experience: Constantly evolving sounds and visuals help create a peaceful mood and environment all around you. Fully immerse yourself in Animoog Galaxy’s universe with a futuristic user interface that takes cues from popular sci-fi imagery.

Designed for Apple Vision Pro: Visuals, graphics, gestures, interactions and sounds were created specifically for Apple Vision Pro, embracing and amplifying its unique capabilities.

Blended worlds

Moog also lets you blend the real world with Animoog Galaxy, as pictured above.

“Use your favorite MIDI controller to control Animoog Galaxy (with full support for MPE input) or go MIDI out to use Animoog Galaxy’s highly expressive keyboard to control your favorite instruments,” they explain. That’s next-level futuristic music production.

Instrument of the future

One thing I know about creating music is that you can never underestimate the value of that initial spark. A single idea can drive you to follow the thread until you have made something new and personal. Animoog Galaxy looks like a whole new headspace to enter when finding the right sounds to express yourself is key. This is where I want to experiment with sound production as soon as possible:

I’m also Kickstarting a new podcast series, Visioneers: Developing for Vision, where I hope to interview the developers creating the very first visionOS apps. If successful, Animoog Galaxy is definitely one experience that I’ll showcase on the series. Consider pledging a few bucks to the campaign if you’re interested!

What to know more about Animoog Galaxy? Moog has created a very cool website for learning more here.