Best Apple Vision Pro apps

What does Apple Vision Pro actually do? Thanks to these visionOS app developers, the answer is a lot. Even before Apple Vision Pro launched, we heard from developers making the first spatial experiences for visionOS. While it’s not a comprehensive list of every visionOS app, these are the developers who have shared their early work with 9to5Mac for your consideration!
Table of contents
We’ve been covering a handful of Apple Vision Pro apps on 9to5Mac since launch day. From a futuristic synthesizer to new ways to create art, there are lots of early great use cases for Apple Vision Pro. Here’s a recap of our recent visionOS app coverage:
- Things is going spatial with the full project manager experience on Apple Vision Pro
- Fantastical for visionOS makes Apple Vision Pro a real productivity machine on day one
- Moog turns Apple Vision Pro into a futuristic instrument for music creation
- Da Vinci Eye for Apple Vision Pro projects transparent art over any canvas for inspiration
- Photoscope helps you clean up your photo library
- Cisco brings Webex collaboration to spatial computing with Apple Vision Pro
- ‘Juno’ YouTube app for Apple Vision Pro just got its first update
- Spatial Apple Arcade games on Apple Vision Pro
- TikTok beats YouTube and Netflix to Apple Vision Pro with official visionOS app
I’m also Kickstarting a podcast series, Visioneers: Developing for Vision, where I hope to interview the developers creating the very first visionOS apps. Consider pledging a few bucks to the campaign (or sponsoring) if you’re interested!
Business
- Flowriter (Writer’s Retreat)*
- Instructor for driving instructors
- Microsoft Teams
- Numerics (Business Dashboard)
- Webex by Cisco
- Zoom
Developer tools
Education
- CellWalk*
- Complete HeartX*
- Exploring Mars*
- Flippy (Learn Flashcards)
- School Assistant (Planner)
- Schooly (School Organizer)
Entertainment
- Djay
- Disney+
- Film Noir for Trakt Just Watch
- Hold the World*
- NBA
- Nexus (Frameless Browser for Progressive Web Apps [like Xbox Game Pass])* ⭐
- ManGo (Anime and Manga Tracker)
- MAX (formerly HBO)
- MLB
- Plate Smasher*
- Sequel (Media Tracker)
- Spatial Sprinkles*
- TV Launcher (Live US Channels)
- TV Remote (Universal Remote)
- tappr.tv
- The [Archive]*
- TikTok
Family
Finance
Food and drink
- Ambre (Recipe Organizer)
- Cookup (AI Recipe Generator)
- Crouton (Recipe Manager)
- Peppercorn (Recipes and Lists)
Games
- Bloons TD 6+
- Chess Dreams (Spacial Games)*
- CrossCraft (Custom Crosswords)
- Cut the Rope 3
- Game Room
- Illustrated
- Jetpack Joyride 2
- LEGO Builder’s Journey
- Patterned
- Skatrix Pro*
- Spatial Dream*
- Stitch.
- Super Fruit Ninja*
- Synth Riders*
- Tiny-Fins*
- What the Golf?
- Wylde Flowers
- Void-X
Graphics and design
Health and fitness
- Coachy (Calisthenics CrossFit)
- Endel (Focus, Sleep, Relax)
- Healium
- Lungy (Immersive Music Spaces)*
- Recollect (AI Journal)
- Reflexy (Sharpen Your Reflexes)*
- SmartGym
- Spatial Noise (White Sounds)*
- WaterMinder (Water Tracker) ⭐
Lifestyles
- CamPlan (AI Floor Plan Design)
- HomeBatteries for HomeKit
- Pines (Tent and RV Camping Guide)
- Planner 5D (Room, House Design)
- Plant Daddy (Water Reminder)
- Rocket Homes Real Estate
- Shutters for SOMA Connect Hub
- Zillow Immerse*
Medical
Music
- AmazeVR Concerts*
- Animoog Galaxy* ⭐
- forScore (Sheet Music) ⭐
- NowPlaying (Music Trivia)
- Odio (Spatial Soundscapes)
- Piano: Just Play Music*
- Vision Tunes for Spotify*
Navigation
News
Photo and video
- Animant (Spatial Memories)
- Camarts Photoghraphy (Dandy Weng Photo Gallery)
- Castaway (Spatial HDMI Monitor) ⭐
- GIF and Video Maker
- Juno for Video (cough, cough, YouTube)* ⭐
- Photoscope (Storage Cleaner) ⭐
- Spool (Music Video Creator)
Productivity
- Bezel (Phone Mirroring)*
- Box
- Capture (Quick Notes)
- Echo AI Mock Interview Prep
- Expert Eyes by Squint (Visual How To)*
- Fantastical ⭐
- Focused Work (Pomodoro Timer)
- Gladys (Drag and Drop Assistant) ⭐
- GlanceBar* ⭐
- GoodTask
- Hi Sticky
- Kanban Board (Reality Tasks)
- Lowe’s Style Studio*
- Microsoft Excel
- Microsoft PowerPoint
- Microsoft Word
- OmniPlan 4
- Parchy (Audio Sticky Notes)*
- Planny (Daily Planner)
- ReminderCal 3
- TeamViewer (Spatial Support)*
- Things by Cultured Code ⭐
- TimeSpace (Spatial Time Widget)*
- Widgetsmith (Aesthetic AF) ⭐
Reference
Shopping
Social networking
Travel
Utilities
- ChargeTime (Clock and Battery)*
- Clock Vision*
- FFmpeg Command Generator
- heypster-gif 5
- How Do I*
- Kitsune for MyAnimeList
- Level Headed (Line Tool)*
- Locked Notes: Access
- Navi (Subtitles and Translation)
- OffOf (Percentage Calculator)
- Shortcut Buttons* ⭐
- Spatial Cam (Baby Monitor)
- Sticky Widgets
- Tape Measure
- Timely (Spatial Clock)*
- TLDR AI
- Utility Window (Battery, Charging Indicator, Time)*
Weather
Fine Print
Most categories based on App Store listings. Anything you think we should app? Comment or email zac@9to5mac.com, or hit me up on X (formerly Twitter), Threads, Instagram, or Mastodon. We’ll continue to update our list, so bookmark this page and check back frequently!
*Only on Apple Vision
⭐ = My personal endorsement
Last updated: February 22, 2024 at 7 am PT
