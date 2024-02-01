Things is going spatial with the full project manager experience on Apple Vision Pro

Culture Code’s Things, the tasks system I’ve relied on for over a decade, is going spatial for Apple Vision Pro. The standalone visionOS app brings the full project management experience to Apple’s first spatial computer.

Things on Apple Vision Pro is designed specifically for visionOS. That means users can have the best experience on day one without the subpar iPad compatibility experience.

This also lets Things break out into multiple windows that can be arranged to your liking, or you can narrow Things down to a single list of tasks without the sidebar.

And since Things has extensive keyboard shortcut support, you can drive the experience with a Bluetooth keyboard or with Vision Pro’s eye and hand tracking and voice input. The standalone app includes Things syncing, as you would expect, so Vision Pro can become part of your project management workflow just like iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.

As a brand new native visionOS app, Things for Apple Vision Pro costs a one-time charge of $29.99 — no in-app purchases or recurring subscriptions to manage. Apple Vision Pro hits stores tomorrow, and Things for visionOS is live on the App Store today. Learn more about Things at culturedcode.com/things.