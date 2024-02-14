‘Juno’ YouTube app for Apple Vision Pro just got its first update

Google is leaving a YouTube-shaped hole on Apple Vision Pro for now. Fortunately, there’s Juno to fill in the gap for anyone who wants a proper visionOS experience outside of Safari. Now Juno has been updated to address some early customer feedback, including user interface changes to the main video player.

Juno (and Apollo) developer Christian Selig blogged about the first update to his YouTube player for Apple Vision Pro today:

Juno’s initial launch blew my socks off. It was such a cool feeling to release an app on day one of the Apple Vision Pro’s launch, and having people be so excited about it and have such great feedback made it that much better. […] After that, I got to work, and one week later Juno 1.1 is now available and addresses a bunch of the great feedback given and makes the app that much better. I’ve also got some fun stuff cooking for 1.2 and beyond, being able to actually use it on the device makes building it that much more fun.

As for what’s new, the update is mostly focused on cleaning up the user interface and optimizing performance. Here’s a sample of some of the changes, specifically for the video player UI:

You can now more easily jump between playback speeds

Improved video scrubbing control (volume control also uses it) with a new custom view that expands on selection called JunoSlider (planning to open source soon).

Corner radius is less dramatic during video playback so as to crop out less of the video

When video playback controls fade out, the system ‘grab bar’ now also fades out as it could be distracting to your immersion

Another nice change is the addition of a new feature: drag and drop support. Juno can now launch into a specific video if you drag and drop a YouTube URL onto the app. Other changes include improvements to volume control, caption support, and faster performance.

You can read the full list of changes here, or grab Juno for Apple Vision Pro from the App Store.

