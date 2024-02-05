A Casey Neistat Vision Pro video posted over the weekend was, he says, simply intended to be a piece of silly fun – wearing the device while catching metro trains and walking through Times Square.

But he said that in the course of making the video, he had a totally unexpected experience, which convinced him that this type of device is the future of computing …

Neistat has a knack for creating videos with what sound like click-bait titles, but somehow turn out not to be – and this is one of those.

The video is titled The thing no one will say about Apple Vision Pro, which creates the obvious expectation that he’s going to reveal some major flaw that everyone glosses over, or that everyone is getting caught up in the hype, or similar.

Neistat being Neistat, you suspect that it won’t be something so obvious, but the phrasing is still intended to create the impression that it’s something negative. This is very much not the case.

After some admittedly amusing footage of travelling around the city wearing it, he returns to his studio and does one of his trademark to-camera pieces.

The concept for this video was to runaround New York City wearing these, ‘cos I thought that would be funny. I think it was funny, but something happened today that was completely unexpected, and that’s something I don’t think anyone else has really touched on. None of the reviews I’ve seen or read, none of them really put to words what I experienced. So when you take these off they kind of go to sleep, like your phone, and when you put them back on you have to unlock them. They scan your eyeballs and then to start screen recording, it takes a second. So rather than doing that I just left these on the entire day. [He plugged the VP battery into a larger battery-pack to give him the longer run-time needed.] After a couple of hours of running around the streets of New York as did, not in a controlled environment, my brain sort of clicked and it just forgot that I was looking through cameras and screens, and it just it it took what it saw as reality. And that is where that profound moment came from. What occurred to me as I was sitting there in Time Square on a bench, strangers all around me, the real world moving all around me, but I had like a big screen up where I was watching a Mr Beast video, and then over here I had this keyboard that I could interact with, and over here I had my iMessages, and over here I had my AppleTV. And then all my apps. And they’re floating in Time Square in the middle of New York City. They’re floating there, and I’m actually there, and there’s actual humans around me, and in that moment I was like: Holy, this is it –this is the future of computing that everyone’s been promising for like the last 15 years. This is something that like let me like truly peek into where all of this is going. This isn’t the like the future of AR or VR, I think this is the future interface for all computing. I think whenthey figure out how to make these not be these heavy $4,000 metal ski goggles, but, you know maybe they look like [regular] glasses or something even smaller … that is what it’ll be. In the morning, you won’t remember your phone; you put it on and then that’s it. And it’s like: Hold on, I’ve got a call. “Hey, what’s up Mom, I’ll call you back – you look great by the way.” And that’s what it’s going to look like. And these show you that. These reveal that. I’m like, as a geek that was the thing I’ve been looking for forever, and they did it right here on a product that is so new – this has been out for 12 hours.

Neistat says he doesn’t necessarily recommend buying it now, given the cost, and the fact that it’s a first-gen product. “I can promise you this this will be the worst Vision Pro Apple ever ships.”

Instead, he says, buy AAPL stock – because he thinks this is the future, and Apple will take us there.

Here’s the video: