TikTok beats YouTube and Netflix to Apple Vision Pro with official visionOS app

There’s a new way to completely lose track of time in Apple Vision Pro. TikTok announced today that it has officially launched its own spatial app for visionOS.

The first-party app from TikTok takes the video viewing experience out of Safari and into a first class spatial app on Apple Vision Pro. Netflix and YouTube, for comparison, have basically only acknowledged that the Vision Pro exists. YouTube might someday make an app for it. (For now, there’s Juno.)

TikTok says its new app lets you “experience your For You feed in an entirely new way through this immersive content view,” which certainly looks right at home on Apple Vision Pro.

But fair warning, seriously, about losing track of time! Apple doesn’t prominently display the time in Vision Pro, so users have already experienced losing their sense of time in the headset. TikTok is already the master of making 2 hours feel like 5 minutes on the iPhone and iPad.

TikTok says the new Apple Vision Pro app is now available.

Images via TikTok Comms