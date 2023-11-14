 Skip to main content

TikTok adds Apple Music integration for quickly saving songs to your library

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Nov 14 2023 - 7:04 am PT
TikTok is rolling out a new feature that offers deep integration with Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. Starting today, you can easily save songs from TikTok directly to your music library on your iPhone.

TikTok announced the new feature in a blog post, explaining that it lets you tap on a sound and then tap on a new “Add to music app” button. From there, you can choose to add that song directly to your library in your preferred music streaming app: Apple Music, Spotify, or Amazon Music.

Once you choose your preferred music app for the first time, TikTok will remember that for all future times you tap the “Add to music app” button. The company explains:

TikTok is known for being one of the world’s best places to discover both new and catalogue music, constantly creating viral trends which drive music listening on streaming services. The new Add to Music App feature has been designed to help music fans capture songs that they love on TikTok in the moment of discovery, and to easily save the song to their preferred music streaming service to enjoy whenever they like.

You can learn more in TikTok’s full blog post. The feature is rolling out now, and as usual, it is a staged rollout, so you might not see it on your phone right away.

