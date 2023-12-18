 Skip to main content

TikTok upgrades iPad app with new nav bars, refined video feed, more

TikTok on iOS has received a new experience for iPad users today that the platform calls “a complete upgrade.” That includes fresh navigation bars, a new video feed with “enhanced clarity,” and support for both landscape and portrait orientation.

This appears to be a server-side update, as the most recent TikTok iOS release on the App Store was version 32.5.0 on December 12.

But today on its blog, TikTok detailed the new iPad experience:

People can now watch their favorite videos on larger screens and experience a clear video feed, streamlined navigation bars, and orientation support that will take their TikTok journey to the next level. As part of this experience, we are looking to continue experimenting with features like Topic Feeds, which allows people to explore videos across categories like Gaming, Food, Fashion, and Sports.

Here’s what to expect from the three new elements:

  • Clear video feed: Enjoy a more refined video feed that showcases content with enhanced clarity.
  • Streamlined navigation bars: Navigate through TikTok effortlessly with sleek navigation bars at the top and bottom of the screen for easy access to your favorite features and tabs.
  • Support for landscape or portrait use: It doesn’t matter how you hold your device, TikTok will now work in landscape or portrait orientation.

TikTok notes that the new iPad experience is part of its “commitment to providing an inclusive and enjoyable space for everyone, and we will continue investing in creating a great experience for our community.”

If you don’t have it yet, you can grab TikTok for iPad for free from the App Store.

Meanwhile, Instagram’s CEO said in October that an iPad app still isn’t being worked on.

