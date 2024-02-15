Job Simulator is a popular VR game in which players can perform tasks as if they were in real-world jobs. The title is currently available for platforms such as Meta Quest and PlayStation VR, and soon Apple Vision Pro users will also be able to enjoy the game.

Job Simulator coming to Apple Vision Pro

As noted by UploadVR, the Unity website has confirmed that Job Simulator and also Vacation Simulator (from the same developers) will be available for Apple Vision Pro.

That’s because Unity is hosting a round table for developers interested in bringing their games to visionOS, and the event description lists how Owlchemy Studios, who is behind both titles, is using Unity to port its games to Vision Pro.

“Join us for a roundtable on February 27, 2024 at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT to learn how cross-industry experts used Unity’s visionOS Support to create games, apps, and spatial experiences for Apple Vision Pro. […] Hear how Owlchemy Studios brought their popular titles, Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator, over in the fully immersive (VR) space,” the event description reads.

According to Apple, there are already more than 1,000 apps designed specifically for Vision Pro. However, when it comes to VR games, there are only a few titles available for the new headset – such as Super Fruit Ninja. Apple Vision Pro can run iPad games, but the interaction with some of them is not good and they also don’t feel immersive as they run in a 2D window.

Having more popular VR titles available on the visionOS App Store will certainly help Apple boost interest in Vision Pro as a game console.

visionOS and Unity-based games

Although Apple has its own RealityKit API, the visionOS SDK also supports Unity frameworks – which is a common engine for building 3D games. When Vision Pro was announced in June, Apple emphasized that developers can easily port existing Unity-created projects to visionOS. Unity and Apple have been working together to build and improve these tools.

Last month, Unity officially launched its new PolySpatial technology for Unity Pro, Enterprise, and Industry subscribers, so that developers can build cross-platform XR (extended reality) apps.

Read also