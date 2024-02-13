 Skip to main content

Zuckerberg says Meta Quest 3 is better than Apple Vision Pro ‘for the vast majority of things’

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Feb 13 2024 - 5:53 pm PT
2 Comments
Mark Zuckerberg Meta Quest Apple Vision Pro headset

After years of rumors, Apple has finally joined the AR/VR headset market with Vision Pro – which immediately gained the spotlight due to its super advanced hardware and $3,499 price tag. We’ve already seen many reviews of Apple Vision Pro, but now Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to share his thoughts on the product, and he argues that Meta Quest 3 is better than Apple Vision Pro “for the vast majority of things.”

Mark Zuckerberg says Meta’s headset is better than Vision Pro

In a three-minute video shared on his personal Instagram profile, Zuckerberg said he had been testing Apple Vision Pro for the past few days. According to the executive, although Vision Pro has impressive hardware, he believes that Meta Quest 3 can do pretty much the same things for a much more affordable price.

“I’m pretty surprised that Quest is so much better for the vast majority of things that people use these headsets for, with that price differential,” said Zuckerberg. “The future is not yet written. […] The best way to predict the future is to invent it,” he added.

Meta’s CEO argues that companies make different design decisions for many reasons, but he believes that Quest 3 is more comfortable to use than Vision Pro. Zuckerberg points out that his product is not only lighter, but also has a wider field of view and is wire-free because of the built-in battery.

He also seems to agree that the Vision Pro’s high-resolution display and eye-tracking sensors are “very nice,” but that this comes as a trade-off for the device’s ergonomics and comfort. In the video, Zuckerberg also says that Meta will bring eye-tracking sensors into future Quest products.

Another aspect of Vision Pro criticized by the executive is the App Store. More specifically, Zuckerberg points out that there aren’t many apps that take advantage of the Vision Pro hardware available so far, while Meta Quest already has a “much deeper” library of immersive content and games.

Apple Vision Pro

And that doesn’t come as a surprise

It’s certainly no surprise that Zuckeberg would take a stand in favor of Meta Quest, but it’s still interesting to see an executive like him sharing his opinion on Vision Pro publicly on a social network. One thing to keep in mind is that while Apple Vision Pro costs $3,499, Meta Quest 3 costs $499.

You can watch the full video below:

What are your thoughts on what Zuckerberg said about Apple Vision Pro? Let us know in the comments section below.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Vision Pro

Vision Pro
Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg
Meta Quest

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.