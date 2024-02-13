After years of rumors, Apple has finally joined the AR/VR headset market with Vision Pro – which immediately gained the spotlight due to its super advanced hardware and $3,499 price tag. We’ve already seen many reviews of Apple Vision Pro, but now Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to share his thoughts on the product, and he argues that Meta Quest 3 is better than Apple Vision Pro “for the vast majority of things.”

Mark Zuckerberg says Meta’s headset is better than Vision Pro

In a three-minute video shared on his personal Instagram profile, Zuckerberg said he had been testing Apple Vision Pro for the past few days. According to the executive, although Vision Pro has impressive hardware, he believes that Meta Quest 3 can do pretty much the same things for a much more affordable price.

“I’m pretty surprised that Quest is so much better for the vast majority of things that people use these headsets for, with that price differential,” said Zuckerberg. “The future is not yet written. […] The best way to predict the future is to invent it,” he added.

Meta’s CEO argues that companies make different design decisions for many reasons, but he believes that Quest 3 is more comfortable to use than Vision Pro. Zuckerberg points out that his product is not only lighter, but also has a wider field of view and is wire-free because of the built-in battery.

He also seems to agree that the Vision Pro’s high-resolution display and eye-tracking sensors are “very nice,” but that this comes as a trade-off for the device’s ergonomics and comfort. In the video, Zuckerberg also says that Meta will bring eye-tracking sensors into future Quest products.

Another aspect of Vision Pro criticized by the executive is the App Store. More specifically, Zuckerberg points out that there aren’t many apps that take advantage of the Vision Pro hardware available so far, while Meta Quest already has a “much deeper” library of immersive content and games.

And that doesn’t come as a surprise

It’s certainly no surprise that Zuckeberg would take a stand in favor of Meta Quest, but it’s still interesting to see an executive like him sharing his opinion on Vision Pro publicly on a social network. One thing to keep in mind is that while Apple Vision Pro costs $3,499, Meta Quest 3 costs $499.

You can watch the full video below:

What are your thoughts on what Zuckerberg said about Apple Vision Pro? Let us know in the comments section below.