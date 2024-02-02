Unboxing Apple Vision Pro and Travel Case [Gallery]

As I write this, I have Apple Vision Pro strapped to my face. My friendly UPS driver just dropped off my pre-order, including Vision Pro itself and Apple’s NASA-style travel case. I’m still forming my full thoughts, but enjoy these unboxing pictures for now.

As a reminder, you get a bunch of goodies in the Vision Pro box.

Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best

Light Seal

2x Light Seal Cushions

Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device

A special Vision Pro-exclusive Polishing Cloth

Battery

USB-C Charge Cable

USB-C Power Adapter

Weirdly enough, Apple’s $200 Apple Vision Pro Travel Case doesn’t actually come in a box. Mine just came wrapped in some very flimsy cardboard.

Have any questions about Vision Pro? Sound off in the comments, and I’ll try and answer all of them.

