Unboxing Apple Vision Pro and Travel Case [Gallery]

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Feb 2 2024 - 1:49 pm PT
4 Comments

As I write this, I have Apple Vision Pro strapped to my face. My friendly UPS driver just dropped off my pre-order, including Vision Pro itself and Apple’s NASA-style travel case. I’m still forming my full thoughts, but enjoy these unboxing pictures for now.

As a reminder, you get a bunch of goodies in the Vision Pro box.

  • Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best
  • Light Seal
  • 2x Light Seal Cushions
  • Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device 
  • A special Vision Pro-exclusive Polishing Cloth
  • Battery
  • USB-C Charge Cable
  • USB-C Power Adapter

Weirdly enough, Apple’s $200 Apple Vision Pro Travel Case doesn’t actually come in a box. Mine just came wrapped in some very flimsy cardboard.

Have any questions about Vision Pro? Sound off in the comments, and I’ll try and answer all of them.

