Unboxing Apple Vision Pro and Travel Case [Gallery]

As I write this, I have Apple Vision Pro strapped to my face. My friendly UPS driver just dropped off my pre-order, including Vision Pro itself and Apple’s NASA-style travel case. I’m still forming my full thoughts, but enjoy these unboxing pictures for now.
As a reminder, you get a bunch of goodies in the Vision Pro box.
- Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best
- Light Seal
- 2x Light Seal Cushions
- Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device
- A special Vision Pro-exclusive Polishing Cloth
- Battery
- USB-C Charge Cable
- USB-C Power Adapter
Weirdly enough, Apple’s $200 Apple Vision Pro Travel Case doesn’t actually come in a box. Mine just came wrapped in some very flimsy cardboard.
Have any questions about Vision Pro? Sound off in the comments, and I’ll try and answer all of them.
