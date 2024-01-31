Unity on Wednesday announced the official launch of its tools to help developers build extended reality (XR) apps for Apple Vision Pro. With these tools, apps can take advantage of Unity’s technology known as “PolySpatial” to display 3D elements that interact with the real world.

Although Apple has its own RealityKit API, the visionOS SDK also supports Unity frameworks – which is a common engine for building 3D games. When Vision Pro was announced in June, Apple emphasized that developers can easily port existing Unity-created projects to visionOS. Unity and Apple have been working together to build and improve these tools.

Launched as a beta for selected developers, Unity’s PolySpatial technology is now available to all Unity Pro, Enterprise, and Industry subscribers. Developers can now take advantage of “Unity’s familiar authoring workflows, robust XR tools, and cross-platform compatibility to create immersive spatial experiences” for Vision Pro.

Thousands of developers around the world participated in our beta program, collaborating closely with our engineering teams and generously sharing knowledge to build a community primed for a new era of spatial computing. The program attracted a broad range of developers, many of whom are building spatial experiences for the first time.

LEGO® Builder’s Journey is one of the immersive games that has been ported to visionOS using the Unity tools. TRIPP, an award-winning XR wellness platform, is also coming to Apple Vision Pro thanks to Unity. Developers praise the live-preview of content in visionOS Simulator as well as one-click solutions for adapting existing content to the new platform.

In order to develop immersive experiences with Unity for Apple Vision Pro, you need to download the latest version of Unity 2022 LTS and ensure that the visionOS build target is installed. It’s worth noting that developing visionOS apps requires an Apple Silicon Mac.

More details can be found on Unity’s website.

