Zoom shows off its Vision Pro app with Persona support and more

As promised, Zoom will be available on Apple Vision Pro from day one. Ahead of Vision Pro’s launch on Friday, Zoom has shared new details on its visionOS app, which it says is designed “to make hybrid collaboration more immersive.”

Zoom will support Apple’s Persona feature, which Apple describes as a digital representation of a person created using machine learning techniques. “Users are represented by an authentic spatial representation of themselves in Apple Vision Pro, allowing other meeting participants to see their facial and hand movements,” Zoom explains today.

The Zoom app for visionOS will also allow users to have a “spatial Zoom experience.

Spatial Zoom experience: Zoom on Apple Vision Pro creates an immersive experience that can be scaled to the perfect size, which is ideal for users wanting to feel like they are in the same room as their colleagues and customers, without the need for additional physical equipment or setup.

Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom:

“Zoom on Apple Vision Pro helps teammates stay connected no matter when and where they work, or how they communicate and collaborate. The integration of Zoom on Apple Vision Pro and visionOS extends our platform promise of allowing participants the ultimate meeting experience from anywhere and delivers on our commitment of seamless collaboration and communication.”

Zoom is also teasing a handful of features for its visionOS app that it says are coming “later this spring.”

3D object sharing: For some industries, like media and design, sharing 3D files is an important part of the workflow. While it's possible to share these files on traditional screens, the experience will come to life when seeing objects in the context of an environment. For instance, an animator or game designer could collaborate and share the latest character model via Zoom's 3D object sharing capabilities.

Zoom Team Chat: Team Chat is tightly integrated with Zoom Meetings and makes it easy to share information and connect with teammates. Apple Vision Pro users will be able to collaborate with colleagues and streamline communications using Team Chat in the Zoom app.

Real-world pinning: Users will be able to pin up to five Zoom Meeting participants anywhere in their physical space, with the option to remove the background of pinned participants, helping Apple Vision Pro users feel more connected to the people in the meeting.

Zoom for Vision Pro will be available for download from the visionOS App Store starting on Friday.