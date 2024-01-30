 Skip to main content

Website helps you find new apps for your Apple Vision Pro

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jan 30 2024 - 3:54 pm PT
0 Comments
Vision Pro availability (Apple promp image showing app grid) | visionOS

Apple Vision Pro will arrive in stores and in the hands of thousands of customers in the US on Friday. For the past few weeks, Apple has been teasing some of the apps that will be available on the visionOS App Store. And to help users find new apps, the developers behind MoneyCoach have created a website that highlights visionOS apps.

Explore Apple Vision Pro apps

Since there’s no way to access the visionOS App Store without a Vision Pro in hand, these developers have created a website where other developers – whether indie or big – can submit their visionOS apps to be featured there.

“Having already launched three standout visionOS apps, I recognized the need for a central hub where developers could showcase their creations, engage with the community, and find eager beta testers for their unreleased projects,” the creators of the Apps for Apple Vision Pro project explain.

The website lets users explore the apps made for Vision Pro in alphabetical order or by category. When choosing an app, you can see screenshots, a video preview, and the download link from the App Store. In some cases, there’s also a link to download a beta version available through TestFlight.

Vision Pro owners will find apps like Tasks, Subjects, Aiko, and Ambre: Recipe Organizer ready for the new device – and these are all highlighted on the Apps for Apple Vision Pro website. And if you’re a developer working on a visionOS app, you can submit the app to the website using this form.

Of course, 9to5Mac will also have a curated list of the best visionOS apps soon.

Read also

The first in-depth reviews of the Apple Vision Pro have been published today, so make sure you check them out and also read the latest news about Apple’s headset.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Vision Pro

Vision Pro
visionOS

visionOS

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.