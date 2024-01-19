 Skip to main content

Apple Vision Pro comes with these pre-installed spatial apps

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jan 19 2024 - 5:44 am PT
Apple Vision Pro runs visionOS, a new platform from Apple that runs both spatial apps and compatible iPad apps. Apple has now confirmed which spatial apps will be pre-installed on visionOS 1.0 when Apple Vision Pro reaches customers in February.

Built-in visionOS apps

  • App Store
  • Encounter Dinosaurs
  • Files
  • Freeform
  • Keynote
  • Mail
  • Messages
  • Mindfulness
  • Music
  • Notes
  • Photos
  • Safari
  • Settings
  • Tips
  • Books
  • Calendar
  • Home
  • Maps
  • News
  • Podcasts
  • Reminders
  • Shortcuts
  • Stocks
  • Voice Memos

Additionally, Apple highlights that “FaceTime and Capture (for spatial photos and videos) are also preinstalled on Apple Vision Pro.”

As for third-party apps, we expect a nice variety of spatial experiences from developers. Stay tuned for more coverage in that space in the days ahead.

Any notably missing Apple apps from Apple’s list of pre-installed visionOS apps? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

