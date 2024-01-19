Apple Vision Pro comes with these pre-installed spatial apps

Apple Vision Pro runs visionOS, a new platform from Apple that runs both spatial apps and compatible iPad apps. Apple has now confirmed which spatial apps will be pre-installed on visionOS 1.0 when Apple Vision Pro reaches customers in February.
Built-in visionOS apps
- App Store
- Encounter Dinosaurs
- Files
- Freeform
- Keynote
- Messages
- Mindfulness
- Music
- Notes
- Photos
- Safari
- Settings
- Tips
- Books
- Calendar
- Home
- Maps
- News
- Podcasts
- Reminders
- Shortcuts
- Stocks
- Voice Memos
Additionally, Apple highlights that “FaceTime and Capture (for spatial photos and videos) are also preinstalled on Apple Vision Pro.”
As for third-party apps, we expect a nice variety of spatial experiences from developers. Stay tuned for more coverage in that space in the days ahead.
Any notably missing Apple apps from Apple’s list of pre-installed visionOS apps? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
