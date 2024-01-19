Apple Vision Pro comes with these pre-installed spatial apps

Apple Vision Pro runs visionOS, a new platform from Apple that runs both spatial apps and compatible iPad apps. Apple has now confirmed which spatial apps will be pre-installed on visionOS 1.0 when Apple Vision Pro reaches customers in February.

Built-in visionOS apps

App Store

Encounter Dinosaurs

Files

Freeform

Keynote

Mail

Messages

Mindfulness

Music

Notes

Photos

Safari

Settings

Tips

Books

Calendar

Home

Maps

News

Podcasts

Reminders

Shortcuts

Stocks

Voice Memos

Additionally, Apple highlights that “FaceTime and Capture (for spatial photos and videos) are also preinstalled on Apple Vision Pro.”

As for third-party apps, we expect a nice variety of spatial experiences from developers. Stay tuned for more coverage in that space in the days ahead.

Any notably missing Apple apps from Apple’s list of pre-installed visionOS apps? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.