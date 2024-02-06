 Skip to main content

visionOS 1.1 lets Vision Pro users bring virtual 3D objects closer

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Feb 6 2024 - 12:43 pm PT
The first beta of visionOS 1.1 doesn’t include many changes, but there is an update to app placement that appears to be somewhat notable. Here’s what to expect.

“Near-user boundary for volumetric scenes have been modified. Users will now be able to reposition volumetric scenes much closer than before, which will enable easier direct interaction with the volumetric scene content,” Apple explains.

Essentially, this means that Vision Pro users will be able to bring virtual items closer in visionOS 1.1. This should particularly come with benefits for games, many of which require direct interaction with objects and controls.

We’ll have to do more testing to see just how big of a change this actually is. Nonetheless, it was clearly important enough for Apple to mention in the release notes!

Another change in visionOS 1.1: visionOS 1.1 beta lets users reset a Vision Pro if they forget their password

