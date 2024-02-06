Apple releases first visionOS 1.1 beta for Vision Pro, here’s how to enroll

Apple has released the first beta for Apple Vision Pro users. visionOS 1.1 beta 1 is now available and rolling out via the Settings app. Here’s how to enroll and update.
To enroll in the developer beta program for Apple Vision Pro:
- Open the Settings app
- Choose “General”
- Choose “Software Update”
- Select “Beta Updates”
- Select “visionOS Developer Beta”
After performing these steps, you can go back to the “Software Update” screen in the Settings app, and you should see visionOS 1.1 beta 1 available for download.
There’s no word on what’s new in visionOS 1.1, but we’re downloading the update now and will report back with the details.
