Apple releases first visionOS 1.1 beta for Vision Pro, here’s how to enroll

Apple has released the first beta for Apple Vision Pro users. visionOS 1.1 beta 1 is now available and rolling out via the Settings app. Here’s how to enroll and update.

To enroll in the developer beta program for Apple Vision Pro:

Open the Settings app Choose “General” Choose “Software Update” Select “Beta Updates” Select “visionOS Developer Beta”

After performing these steps, you can go back to the “Software Update” screen in the Settings app, and you should see visionOS 1.1 beta 1 available for download.

There’s no word on what’s new in visionOS 1.1, but we’re downloading the update now and will report back with the details.

