As reported by Bloomberg yesterday, some Vision Pro users have found out the hard way that there’s no way to restore the device if for some reason you forget your password. If this happens, you must take your Vision Pro to an Apple Store or repair center. Luckily, visionOS 1.1 beta seems to address this problem.

Vision Pro users will be able to reset their device if they forget their password

Typically, Vision Pro relies on Optic ID for authentication with the user’s eyes. However, in some situations, users are required to enter their password – such as after a reboot. However, if you forget your password, there’s nothing you can do but take the headset back to an Apple Store so that they can reset it for you.

Based on code spotted by 9to5Mac, visionOS 1.1 beta – which was released on Tuesday to developers – adds an option that lets users erase all data from a Vision Pro when they forget the password used to unlock the device.

If you forget your iPhone or iPad password, you can connect the device to a computer to restore it. However, this is not possible with Vision Pro. Although Apple Watch can’t be connected to a computer, it has an option that lets users erase all their data directly from the device if you forget the password – and a similar option is now available in visionOS 1.1.

“This Apple Vision Pro is in security lockout. You can wait and try your passcode again, or you can erase and reset this Apple Vision Pro now,” says a new system alert that will appear when the user enters the wrong password too many times. It’s worth noting that Vision Pro has Activation Lock, so you’ll still need your Apple ID password to reactivate the device.

Sources familiar with the matter told 9to5Mac that there were many users experiencing password-related issues with Vision Pro, especially in cases where Optic ID failed. Apple has released a software that lets retail employees restore Vision Pro using the USB-C adapter available to developers.

More about visionOS 1.1

visionOS 1.1 is the first beta update available for Apple Vision Pro. It adds support for Mobile Device Management (MDM), which allows the device to be set up for business environments.

It’s unclear when exactly visionOS 1.1 will become available to the public, but it’s plausible to think that it will be released in early March along with iOS 17.4.