Apple Vision Pro will work with mobile device management starting with visionOS 1.1

Apple Vision Pro has tremendous opportunity in the enterprise. However, version 1.0 of the visionOS software shipped without mobile device management support. That’s about to change with the upcoming visionOS 1.1 software update. Apple released the first developer beta version of the software today.

Mobile device management, of MDM, is critical for using Apple devices in business environments. For example, my pal Jeff Richardson from iPhone J.D. was unable to access his work email, contacts, and calendar on Apple Vision Pro without MDM support.

Starting in visionOS 1.1, Apple Vision Pro will treat MDM accounts just like on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This will really unlock using Apple Vision Pro for work for a lot of folks.

We know businesses want to be able to manage identity, deployment, management, security and privacy for devices in their organizations, and we’re working to ensure Apple Vision Pro can be managed at scale alongside iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. MDM features for Apple Vision Pro in visionOS 1.1 beta include account-driven enrollment and important management features, such as app installation, Managed Apple IDs, network configurations, single sign-on, and support for Exchange and Google Workspace. We’re actively working with MDM developers to support the feature set.

The MDM experts at Jamf are also ready to hit the ground running with Apple Vision Pro in the enterprise.

“Apple Vision Pro offers businesses an exciting opportunity to transform the way employees get work done,” says Matt Vlasach, VP of Product Management at Jamf. “And importantly, it supports all of the core foundations of an enterprise-grade device, from Secure Enclave, to device management, to biometric authentication, to zero trust networking. We are looking forward to helping our shared customers adopt each of these foundations on Apple Vision Pro by leveraging native APIs and the complete Jamf platform, enabling organizations to explore new ways of working while maintaining security, performance, and privacy.”

For more details, Apple has documentation for MDM support on Apple Vision Pro here.

