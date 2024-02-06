Apple releases iOS 17.4 beta 2 with these changes for the EU

iOS 17.4 development is well under way. Apple just shipped iOS 17.4 beta 2 to developers. The pre-release software primarily focuses on changes made in the EU due to regulatory requirements.
Here’s a recap of the three big changes that are being readied by Apple:
- Apple announces reduced commission structure for apps in Europe
- Apple to allow third-party default browsers and web engines on iPhone, but only in the EU
- Apple announces support for third-party iPhone app stores in the EU, coming with iOS 17.4
For everyone globally, iOS 17.4 includes new emoji characters as well.
Apple has also released macOS 14.4 beta 2, watchOS 10.4 beta 2, and tvOS 17.4 beta 2. We’ll update as more platforms update. There’s also the first-ever visionOS 1.1 beta for early adopters who want to risk turning their investment into a toy. (We’ll dig through what’s new so you can determine if it’s worth the risk.)
iOS 17.4 will arrive for everyone starting in March.For even more iOS 17.4 coverage, check out these stories we’ve been cooking:
- Apple releases revised build of iOS 17.4 beta 1
- iOS 17.4 is coming next month: Here’s everything new so far
- iOS 17.4: Apple continues work on AI-powered Siri and Messages features, with help from ChatGPT
- iOS 17.4 beta hints at new iPad with landscape Face ID camera
- Stolen Device Protection updated in iOS 17.4 with new option
- These are the new emoji coming in iOS 17.4
- iOS 17.4 lets Siri read messages in additional languages, not just the primary language
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments