Apple releases revised build of iOS 17.4 beta 1

Apple on Tuesday released the first public beta of iOS 17.4, the long-awaited update that brings changes required by European Union antitrust legislation, as well as some other new features. Interestingly, the first public beta comes with a revised build that is also available to developers.

iOS 17.4 beta 1 gets a revised build

While the build number of the original iOS 17.4 beta 1 is 21E5184i, the revised build is 21E5184k. It’s unclear what exactly has changed at this point, but presumably Apple has fixed some serious bug affecting those who installed iOS 17.4 beta 1 last week. The new build is available to both developers and public beta testers.

iOS 17.4 is chock-full of major changes to the App Store and its broader ecosystem for iPhone users in the European Union. This includes support for third-party app stores for the first time, changes to the rules around default web browsers, game streaming apps, and much more.

The update also brings transcriptions to Apple Podcasts, some minor changes to Apple Music, the ability for Siri to read messages in different languages, and new Emoji. Apple says that iOS 17.4 will be released to the general public in March.

Spot any other changes in iOS 17.4 beta 1? Let us know in the comments! We’ll have more coverage of everything new in today’s updates throughout the rest of the week.

