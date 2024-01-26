 Skip to main content

9to5Mac Overtime: GBA4iOS and Delta developer Riley Testut talks iOS 17.4 changes and alternative app stores

Avatar for Jeff Benjamin  | Jan 26 2024 - 6:15 pm PT
Talented GBA4iOS, AltStore, and Delta emulator developer Riley Testut joins us to provide his insightful thoughts about sideloading, alternative app stores, new iOS 17.4 changes to allow app marketplaces in the EU, emulation, and the future of the App Store. Fernando and Jeff also discuss their thoughts on the new iOS 17.4 changes, including features that make their way to all users in all regions.

9to5Mac Overtime is a weekly video-first podcast exploring fun and interesting observations in the Apple ecosystem, featuring 9to5Mac’s Fernando Silva & Jeff Benjamin. Subscribe to Overtime via Apple Podcasts. You can also watch this episode on YouTube and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more.

Overtime 005: Alternative App Store developer Riley Testut talks iOS 17.4 changes

App Store

iOS 17.4

Avatar for Jeff Benjamin Jeff Benjamin

