Talented GBA4iOS, AltStore, and Delta emulator developer Riley Testut joins us to provide his insightful thoughts about sideloading, alternative app stores, new iOS 17.4 changes to allow app marketplaces in the EU, emulation, and the future of the App Store. Fernando and Jeff also discuss their thoughts on the new iOS 17.4 changes, including features that make their way to all users in all regions.
Overtime 005: Alternative App Store developer Riley Testut talks iOS 17.4 changes
Video Timestamps
- Welcome Riley Testut!
- Delta development and AltStore
- AltStore, an App Store alternative
- Riley’s thoughts on iOS 17.4 EU DMA changes
- Delta and AltStore user numbers
- Apple opening up NFC for Apple Pay alternatives in EU
- Convoluted changes in iOS 17.4
- Alternative app marketplace Core Technology Fees
- Multiple default browser options and engines in iOS 17.4 for EU users
- Additional iOS 17.4 changes coming to all users
- Apple Vision Pro accessory round-up
- Vision Pro launch day plans
Links
- AltStore
- Delta Emulator
- Riley Testut’s Patreon
- Third-party app marketplaces in iOS 17.4 with EU DMA changes
- Default web browsers in iOS 17.4
- iOS 17.4 sideloading eligibility
- iOS 17.4 NFC Opened Up for Apple Pay Alternative
- Apple now allows game streaming apps in App Store
- iOS 17.4 six new emoji
Hosts
