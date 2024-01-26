 Skip to main content

Apple shares more details about the new default web browser prompt in iOS 17.4

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jan 26 2024 - 6:49 am PT
Yesterday, Apple announced that iPhone users in the EU will be prompted to choose a default web browser when they open Safari for the first time after updating to iOS 17.4. The company has now shared more details on this process.

Apple tells me that the popup message in iOS 17.4 will show a list of the 12 most popular browsers from the App Store in that country. That list will be presented in random order for each user.

In addition to making it easier for users to set their default browser, iOS 17.4 will also allow third-party browsers that use different web engines than Safari for the first time. Again, these changes only apply in the European Union.

Here’s a full breakdown of the browser options that will be included on this message in iOS 17.4 in the European Union, based on the App Store popularity in each storefront. These will be presented in random order in iOS 17.4 for each user in the EU.

Austria

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • Vivaldi
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

Belgium

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Qwant
  • Safari
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

Bulgaria

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • Vivaldi
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

Croatia

  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Web@Work
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Qwant
  • Safari
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

Cyprus

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Presearch
  • Private Browser Deluxe
  • Safari

You.com AI Search Assistant

Czechia

  • Aloha
  • Avast
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • Seznam.cz
  • Vivaldi

Denmark

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • Vivaldi
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

Estonia

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • Vivaldi
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

Finland

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • Vivaldi
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

France

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Private Browser Deluxe
  • Qwant
  • Safari

Germany

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Web@Work
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

Greece

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Private Browser Deluxe
  • Safari
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

Hungary

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Web@Work
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Private Browser Deluxe
  • Safari
  • Vivaldi

Ireland

  • Aloha
  • BlackBerry Access
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

Italy

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Web@Work
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

Latvia

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Web@Work
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • Vivaldi
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

Lithuania

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • Vivaldi
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

Luxembourg

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Web@Work
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

Malta

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Web@Work
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

Netherlands

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Web@Work
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

Poland

  • Aloha
  • BlackBerry Access
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • Vivaldi
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

Portugal

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Presearch
  • Safari
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

Romania

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • Vivaldi
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

Slovakia

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Web@Work
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • Seznam.cz
  • Vivaldi

Slovenia

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Web@Work
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

Spain

  • Aloha
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • Vivaldi
  • You.com AI Search Assistant

Sweden

  • Aloha
  • BlackBerry Access
  • Brave
  • Chrome
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Onion Browser
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • You.com AI Search Assistant
