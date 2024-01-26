Apple shares more details about the new default web browser prompt in iOS 17.4

Yesterday, Apple announced that iPhone users in the EU will be prompted to choose a default web browser when they open Safari for the first time after updating to iOS 17.4. The company has now shared more details on this process.
Apple tells me that the popup message in iOS 17.4 will show a list of the 12 most popular browsers from the App Store in that country. That list will be presented in random order for each user.
In addition to making it easier for users to set their default browser, iOS 17.4 will also allow third-party browsers that use different web engines than Safari for the first time. Again, these changes only apply in the European Union.
Here’s a full breakdown of the browser options that will be included on this message in iOS 17.4 in the European Union, based on the App Store popularity in each storefront. These will be presented in random order in iOS 17.4 for each user in the EU.
Austria
- Aloha
- Brave
- Chrome
- DuckDuckGo
- Ecosia
- Edge
- Firefox
- Onion Browser
- Opera
- Safari
- Vivaldi
- You.com AI Search Assistant
