Apple Music SharePlay control expands from CarPlay to HomePod and Apple TV

iOS 17.4 is taking the Apple Music SharePlay experience from CarPlay and bringing it to the house. Apple is expanding the SharePlay music control feature to work with both HomePod and Apple TV.

Compatibility will be part of iOS 17.4, tvOS 17.4, and HomePod 17.4 software updates. Apple plans to push iOS 17.4 to the world in March. As Joe Rossignol from MacRumors reported, SharePlay music control for Apple TV and HomePod is already available in the developer betas released this week.

To use this on HomePod, an iPhone user with Apple Music can play a song in the Music app, tap the SharePlay icon to generate a QR code, then others can scan with their phones to request control over music playback. This feature is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices and works on both HomePod and HomePod mini.

On Apple TV, tvOS 17.4 allows the Music app to display a QR code on the TV screen for guests to scan and gain music control access through any connected speaker. SharePlay control only requires the person initiating the session to be an Apple Music subscriber.

