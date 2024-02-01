 Skip to main content

These are the new emoji coming in iOS 17.4

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Feb 1 2024 - 10:00 am PT
Apple is updating the iPhone with even more emoji characters. iOS 17.4 introduces new ways to express approval or denial, break through the chains, rise from the ashes, or just express that limes are superior to lemons. There’s also a mushroom that looks less out of Mario World and more out of the grocery store.

Here’s a closer look at all six new emoji characters coming to the iPhone:

iOS 17.4 is currently in developer beta and public beta. Apple is expected to release it publicly in early March. The new emoji characters are also available in beta on macOS 14.4 on the Mac, watchOS 10.4 for Apple Watch, and iPadOS 17.4 for iPad. No word on the status of the lime for Vision Pro yet.

Which new emoji is your favorite? What emoji is still missing? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.