Apple selling $300 Developer Strap with USB-C port for Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro doesn’t have any ports other than the magnetic connector for attaching the battery, so it was unclear whether there would be any way to transfer data between Vision Pro and another device by wire connection. Now Apple has confirmed that there is a way and has introduced a new “Developer Strap” accessory that adds a USB-C port to the Vision Pro.

According to Apple, the accessory is aimed at developers, who can use the USB-C port to “accelerate the development of graphics-intensive apps and games.” Presumably, the port enables things like compiling and debugging apps without having to rely on a wireless network. Apple doesn’t make it clear whether the accessory also enables file transfer.

Although devices like Apple TV and Apple Watch don’t have a USB port for development either, transferring visionOS apps that take advantage of 3D technologies can be quite complicated via Wi-Fi. Interestingly, the Developer Strap also comes with a built-in speaker, as the developer must replace the Right Audio Strap that comes with Vision Pro.

Apple makes it clear that the accessory was made for developers (via Daring Fireball). In fact, it’s only available through the Apple Developer website (and not through the Apple Store). Only developer accounts registered in the U.S. can order the Developer Strap, which costs $299.

As of today, customers in the U.S. can not only buy an Apple Vision Pro, but also get a demo at their nearest Apple Store. These demos will be 25 minutes long and guide you through how to use Vision Pro, what content and apps are available, and more. Apple says Vision Pro will be available in a few more countries later this year.

