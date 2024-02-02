Apple design execs explain why EyeSight is a ‘core’ feature of Vision Pro

In a new interview with Wallpaper, Apple design executives Alan Dye and Richard Howarth offered some new details on Apple Vision Pro’s design language. The piece also includes a variety of images that offer an “exclusive look inside Apple Vision Pro.”

Alan Dye, Apple’s Vice President of Human Interface Design, explained that one of Apple’s biggest goals is that Vision Pro not isolate people like other VR or AR headsets on the market. In fact, according to Dye, Vision is “neither AR nor VR.”

“For Vision Pro, we understood the idea that this technology of wearing something that could transport you to another place was a very powerful one. And that there were really profound experiences that could come out of it and from changing the users’ context. But we also recognised a lot of the problems that existed with these sorts of technologies, especially around isolation. Once we understood that the product could be used for connection, for bringing people together and helping to enrich their lives, as we do with so many other Apple products, that’s when we got fully immersed in the program and wanted to bring it to life. We got excited about what this could mean as a whole new platform. That’s why we call it spatial computing.”

Dye also offered new context on EyeSight and how it is “at the core concept of the product.”

“We wanted people around you to also feel comfortable with you wearing it, and for you to feel comfortable wearing it around other people. That’s why we spent years designing a set of very natural, comfortable gestures that you can use without waving your hands in the air. That’s also why we developed EyeSight, because we knew more than anything, if we were going to cover your eyes, that takes away much of what is possible when you connect with people. Getting that right was at the core of the concept of the product because we wanted people to retain those connections in their actual world.”

Richard Howarth, Apple’s Vice President of Industrial Design, added that one key of the design process is that Apple’s hardware and software teams start a project at the same:

“We also start a project at the same time. The hardware isn’t developed and then we put software on it, and the experience isn’t designed and then the hardware is created to enable it. It happens symbiotically. We create it together. We all understand the principles and high-level goals and then we move along together, one step at a time as a single team, so there’s no distance between us.”

The full piece from Wallpaper is definitely worth checking out.