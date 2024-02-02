Apple Vision Pro demos for walk-in retail customers start today, reservations to begin next week

Apple will begin taking reservations for Apple Vision Pro demo sessions at Apple Store locations in the US starting Monday. In-store demos start today for walk-in customers on a first come, first serve basis.

Scheduling a reservation will be possible from apple.com or the Apple Store app. The appointment system starts on February 5 after the launch weekend wraps up.

Apple Vision Pro officially hit stores on the East Coast at 8 a.m. this morning. The launch will continue through this morning. Pre-order customers are also receiving deliveries from today.

Me? I haven’t pre-ordered Vision Pro, but I’m currently first in line at my local Apple Store in New Orleans to experience my first demo. I’m also Kickstarting a new podcast series, Visioneers: Developing for Vision, where I hope to interview the developers creating the very first visionOS apps. Consider pledging a few bucks to the campaign if you’re interested!

For more on what to expect from a retail Apple Vision Pro demo, read this from Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter.

