Tim Cook says Vision Pro costs $3,500 because it’s ‘tomorrow’s technology today’

It’s Vision Pro launch day and Apple CEO Tim Cook is celebrating in New York City. In addition to paying a visit to Apple Fifth Avenue, Cook also sat down with Good Morning America to talk about Apple’s foray into spatial computing.

“I think’s going to be used in so many different ways because it’s a spatial computer. You know, the iPhone introduced us to the mobile computer. The Mac introduced us to personal computers,” Cook said. “This is the first spatial computer.”

“A company only has a few of these. Most companies have none. We’ve had the Mac, the iPod, the iPad, the iPhone, the Apple Watch, and now the Vision Pro. It’s one of those moments.”

“People are going to interact with it in different ways. Some people will connect with it with FaceTime. Some people will train on it. Surgeons will train on it. The number of use cases is like a computer. It’s just enormous. There’s over 1 million apps for it already,” Cook told GMA co-anchor Michael Strahan.

On whether Vision Pro could lead to people being further disconnected from each other, Cook said that its ability to “augment your reality” is there to counteract that:

I would say [Vision Pro won’t further disconnect users]. You don’t have to immerse yourself. It can augment your reality. And so, you and I can be sitting here having a conversation with the headset on and we can see each other’s eyes. But we can also see the screens around us. So it amplifies our connection. That was a key design for us. We wanted people to be able to see each other’s eyes, not get glazed over in a headset.

As for the $3,5000 price tag of Vision Pro, Cook emphasized that it is “tomorrow’s technology today.”

It’s tomorrow’s technology today, is the way I think about it. It’s packed with, we have 5,000 patents on the product already. So we really leaned into it. And I’m hoping some people will pay for it by month, some people will just buy it. I have talked to a lot of people on line, they’re just going to buy it. But over time, who knows what will happen. But we think we priced it for the right value today.

In addition to his sit down with Good Morning America, Cook also gave ABC News correspondent Will Reeve a tour of Apple’s retail store experience for the launch of Vision Pro.