Today the latest gaming emulator for iPhone and iPad has arrived on the iOS App Store.

RetroArch brings with it an abundance of supported game systems ranging from Nintendo favorites like the N64, SNES, Game Boy, and Nintendo DS to Sony’s PlayStation and PSP, Sega consoles, and more.

RetroArch has previously been available on PC and Mac, but due to Apple’s previous guidelines for the App Store, it was never able to come to iOS devices—until now.

The app serves as a frontend for a wide variety of game console emulators, with broad support for many favorite systems such as:

Atari 2600, 5200, and 7800

Bandai WonderSwan

Commodore systems

Nintendo DS

Nintendo Game Boy / Color

Nintendo Game Boy Advance

Nintendo NES

Nintendo 64

Nintendo SNES

Nintendo Virtual Boy

Neo Geo Pocket

Sega Genesis

Sega Saturn

Sony PlayStation

Sony PSP

The above list covers many of the most popular supported systems, but it’s not at all comprehensive. RetroArch covers a wide gamut of systems, many of which I’ve never even heard of.

RetroArch comes equipped with full MFi controller support, so you can use your favorite Bluetooth controller to play games on an iPhone or iPad.

Ever since Apple updated its App Store guidelines last month to permit game emulators, there’s been a flurry of activity of new apps. RetroArch seeks to bring together a whole host of emulators all in a single package, which may prove appealing to users looking to consolidate their emulation app collection.