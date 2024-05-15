Astropad launched its Rock Paper Pencil v2 kit earlier this year which delivers a removable and reusable matte screen protector and pen-on-paper upgrade for iPad with ball-point style Apple Pencil tips. Now it’s available for the new iPad Pro and Air and begs the question, at 60% less, is this a better matte display solution than Apple’s $100 nano-texture upgrade?

Rock Paper Pencil was one of my favorite Apple accessories of 2023. But despite creating a killer product with Rock Paper Pencil, Astropad took user feedback and quickly implemented refinements with the second generation this year.

At $39, it offers a matte screen protector for iPad that gives a super realistic pen-on-paper feel with several other great benefits like instant application and removal, anti-glare, no bubbles, ballpoint-style Apple Pencil tips, and more.

Now Astropad has launched Rock Paper Pencil v2 for the 2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air models.

Benefits for iPad Pro users over Apple’s nano-texture glass

For the 2024 iPad Pro, opting for the $40 Rock Paper Pencil means you can switch between a matte, nano-texture display and a glossy one any time you want plus you’ve got screen protection.

You also get the ball-point Apple Pencil tips for an improved writing and drawing experience – all at $60 less than Apple’s solution.

Benefits for iPad Air buyers

As you might know, Apple doesn’t offer its nano-texture matte display for the 2024 iPad Air.

So not only do you get more features and benefits but you get to pick the iPad you want, without needing to upgrade to the Pro for the nano-texture upgrade.

Check out my full review of Rock Paper Pencil v2 for all the details plus more on the specs below:

Rock Paper Pencil v2 features

Matte, nano-texture finish mimics real paper and reduces glare

NanoCling border attachment Stronger than magnets Easily removable and reusable, non-adhesive, no residue Fully flat profile – 40% thinner than the magnetic border in v1

Stronger and finer Apple Pencil tips Copper alloy core with palladium coating Wide internal anchor for sturdiness 0.7mm precision ballpoint tip – 30% finer than v1 2 tips included

Price: $39.99

Images by Michael Potuck