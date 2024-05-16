Today’s best deals are headlined by an even better price drop on Apple’s new 1TB 11-inch iPad Air with M2. While we did see $30 deals on most configurations earlier this week, the maxed-out 11-inch is now $50 off for the best price yet. That deal joins Apple Watch Series 9 at $100 off, including 41mm, 45mm, and GPS + Cell models starting from $299, alongside ongoing Ultra 2 discounts, and AirPods offers. Head below for a closer look at today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best price yet on Apple’s new 1TB 11-inch iPad Air with M2

We did spot some early pre-order deals on Apple’s brand new M2 iPad Air before delivery kicked off yesterday. But Amazon just knocked the maxed-out 1TB 11-inch M2 Apple iPad Air down to $1,049 shipped. That’s a straight up $50 price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and $20 under the $30 price drops we are still tracking on most configurations. If you’re looking to score the 11-inch model with the most storage possible without waiting for deeper deals later in the year, here you go.

As you can see in our original iPad Air M2 deal post from about four days ago, there are various configurations seeing price drops right now, including both the 11-inch and 13-inch models starting from $570 shippedat Amazon. Color and storage options are starting to go out of stock at Amazon, but you can still lock in the discounted rates in most cases.

Apple Watch Series 9 now $100 off: GPS and Cell

While the latest $100 price drops at Amazon on Apple’s latest Series 9 wearables are no more, Best Buy is swooping in to save the day and bring them all back with even more options. Whether you’re looking for a new spring/summer workout companion or just an upgrade to a previous-generation model, Best Buy is now offering a straight up $100 price drop on various styles and colorways of both the 41mm model and the larger 45mm variant. Pricing kicks off from $299 shipped to match our previous Amazon mentions – these are the best prices we have tracked on most configurations and on par with the best of the year.

You’ll find the stealthy Midnight cases as well as the pink and silver models here with a number of different band options at $100 off:

Deals on AirPods of all sorts starting from $80

While Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro 2 have jumped up $10 to $190 now, we are otherwise looking to round out the slate of AirPods deals with the current-generation Apple AirPods 3 down at $139.99 shipped. Now joining deals on the cult-hit 2nd generation model as well as the ongoing AirPods Max price drops below, you can now land the 3rd Gen set back down at $139.99 shipped. Regularly $169 with the Lightning charging case in today’s package, this is matching the lowest we have tracked from a reputable dealer – they are available via both Best Buy and Amazon at this price today.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 now back down at one of its best prices

Apple’s latest Ultra Watch 2 is still down at $714 shipped. The regularly $799 wearable is now available at the discounted rate courtesy of Amazon once again. We have seen a couple $50 and $70 price drops this year, but now you’re looking at a solid $80 drop to match the best we have tracked on Amazon. Just so we are on the same page, you’ll only find the Green/Gray Trail Loop package on sale today, but considering how notable of a drop this is, even if you’re not super into this band you can also just use some of your savings to grab something else anyway – the watch itself is the same.

BOGO FREE everything at Nomad folks! Leather iPhone 13, 14, and 15 cases at some of the best prices ever

Okay so, we love Nomad, and we are featuring some great deals below for its previous-generation iPhone cases, but now it’s time to get serious. Nomad is now offering a straight Buy One Get One FREE an ALL iPhone cases on its site right now with code BOGOCASE at checkout…that includes all of the leather iPhone 15 covers and all of the discounted models below. The lowest-priced case in your cart will be be free.

As described below, Nomad is one of the best in the leather iPhone cover game, one of our favorites, and whether you’re upgrading to iPhone 16 in September or not, now’s your chance at one of the best prices ever. Good luck and go wild, colors are selling out quick so get in there!

ecobee’s SmartThermostat with built-in Siri drops to $220, more from $60

ecobee’s smart thermostats have been among some of my personal favorites for a while, and all of them are on sale now ahead of Memorial Day 2024. From the slick looks, onboard touchscreen, and solid Siri integration, they rank among the best around here, and the spring deals are now live. First up, we are tracking the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium package down at $219.99 shipped. The regularly $250 setup has now returned to the best price of the year, combining the brand’s smart sensor and air quality monitoring with the expected thermostat action at $30 off the going rate. This deal lands on par with all of the discounts we have tracked over the last several months, going right back to the Black Friday offerings and has only been beat out once on Amazon with a one-day sale last summer at a few bucks less.

The ecobee smart home Memorial Day sale also continues over to its SmartCamera indoor model, smart door and window sensors, and its video doorbell with deals starting from $59.99 shipped. You can check them all out on this special landing page right here. You’re looking at up to 25% in savings with

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]