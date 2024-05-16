 Skip to main content

40% of iPad users keep their device for 3 years or more, what about you? [Poll]

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 16 2024 - 1:04 pm PT
53 Comments

We just saw a new study from CIRP that says a growing group of iPad owners are keeping the tablet longer than ever before upgrading. What about you? We’re curious, how long are you waiting between iPad purchases?

In case you missed it, CIRP’s data showed an increasing trend in the iPad ownership lifecycle.

Notably, the percentage of users waiting 3 years or more has grown from 28 to 40% since 2022. And those who would upgrade in 1-2 years went from the largest share at 34% in 2022 to 25% in 2024.

Many of the comments in that post echoed the preference to wait 3 years or more for upgrades. And the top rated comment by user “Null” was:

I’ve gone from the iPad 3 to the iPad Pro (1st Generation) to the iPad Pro M1.

I don’t see a reason to update frequently because the hardware is made to last and the OS features don’t take advantage of the new hardware.

I hope my M1 lasts me another 3 or 4 years.

Poll: How long do you wait for iPad upgrades?

What about you? Are you in the 3 years or more camp? Or no?

We’ll keep the same time frames as what CIRP used and share more context on why you like to keep your iPads for the time you do in the comments!

Top image by Jeff Benjamin

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the origin…
9to5Mac Polls

9to5Mac Polls

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing