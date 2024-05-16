 Skip to main content

iPhone 16 and 16 Pro display production set to begin in June ahead of September launch

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | May 16 2024 - 11:08 am PT
1 Comment

With summer drawing near, we’re getting closer to the expected September debut of the iPhone 16 lineup. As a result, more details about the phones should start finding their way into the news.

One such update comes today from analyst Ross Young, writing on X in a subscriber post about the start of iPhone 16 display production.

iPhone 16 panels entering production soon

Young notes in his post that panels for the new iPhone 16 lineup are expected to begin in June, which would be on schedule with the timing of last year’s iPhone 15 production.

Display production taking place at the same time as last year means the iPhone 16 is on track to debut at the same time as last year’s iPhone 15, in mid-September.

Out of the full iPhone 16 line, which is expected to include four models yet again, the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro are said by Young to have the highest projected volumes in June, with 16 Plus and 16 Pro Max displays likely ramping up later in the summer.

Also today, dummy units for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max were shared, revealing the expected larger display sizes on this year’s models. This will represent the first notable display size increase in several years, since the iPhone 12 line.

9to5Mac’s Take

With WWDC on the horizon, and Apple needing to produce millions of iPhones ahead of their fall launch, today’s news is unsurprising yet reassuring. Pending any future production issues, potentially from manufacturing new display sizes this year, the iPhone 16 should hit users’ hands around the same September timeframe that we’ve come to expect.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing