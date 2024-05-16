With summer drawing near, we’re getting closer to the expected September debut of the iPhone 16 lineup. As a result, more details about the phones should start finding their way into the news.

One such update comes today from analyst Ross Young, writing on X in a subscriber post about the start of iPhone 16 display production.

iPhone 16 panels entering production soon

Young notes in his post that panels for the new iPhone 16 lineup are expected to begin in June, which would be on schedule with the timing of last year’s iPhone 15 production.

Display production taking place at the same time as last year means the iPhone 16 is on track to debut at the same time as last year’s iPhone 15, in mid-September.

Out of the full iPhone 16 line, which is expected to include four models yet again, the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro are said by Young to have the highest projected volumes in June, with 16 Plus and 16 Pro Max displays likely ramping up later in the summer.

Also today, dummy units for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max were shared, revealing the expected larger display sizes on this year’s models. This will represent the first notable display size increase in several years, since the iPhone 12 line.

9to5Mac’s Take

With WWDC on the horizon, and Apple needing to produce millions of iPhones ahead of their fall launch, today’s news is unsurprising yet reassuring. Pending any future production issues, potentially from manufacturing new display sizes this year, the iPhone 16 should hit users’ hands around the same September timeframe that we’ve come to expect.