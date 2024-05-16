Sports streaming bundle with ESPN/FOX/TNT under ex-Apple exec finally has a name and release date

On the heels of the Netflix, Peacock, and Apple TV+ streaming bundle news, the branding for an upcoming major sports bundle has been announced. Following the unveiling of the partnership earlier this year, ESPN, FOX, and Warner Bros. announced that their new offering – led by a former Apple executive – will be called “Venu Sports” plus an expected launch date.

Reported by Variety, the Disney/ESPN, FOX, and Warner Bros. Discovery collaboration for a new sports streaming service has been officially unveiled.

The service has a website live now with the launch date – pending regulatory approval – of “fall 2024”.

Apple veteran Pete Distad, CEO of Venu Sports shared a statement on the announcement:

“We are excited to officially introduce Venu Sports, a brand that we feel captures the spirit of an all-new streaming home where sports fans outside of the traditional pay TV ecosystem can experience an incredible collection of live sports, all in one place,” Pete Distad, CEO of Venu Sports, said in a statement. “As preparations for the platform continue to accelerate, we are singularly focused on delivering a best-in-class product for our target audience, built from the ground up using the latest technologies to engage and entertain discerning sports fans wanting one-stop access to live games.”

Pricing and full bundle details haven’t been shared yet, but previously here’s what’s been promised as coming to Venu:

Pro Football: NFL | UFL

Basketball: NBA | WNBA

Baseball: MLB

Hockey: NHL

College sports (see below)

Golf: PGA Tour | PGA Championship | The Masters | TGL

Tennis: Wimbledon | US Open | Australian Open

Cycling: Giro d’Italia | UCI Mountain Bike World Cup | Giro Donne

Soccer: FIFA World Cup | U.S. Soccer | NWSL | MLS | LALIGA | Bundesliga | UEFA | CONCACAF

Combat sports: UFC | Top Rank

Auto: Formula 1 | NASCAR | 24 Hours of Le Mans

College sports will span “nearly two dozen conferences” including:

ACC

Big 10

Big 12

Big East

SEC

40 NCAA Championship Events

NCAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournaments

The College Football Playoff

Are you excited about this bundle? Or is it another step back toward cable TV? Share your thoughts in the comments!