iPhone Plus going the way of the iPhone mini after final update this fall

Earlier this month we saw a report from Jeff Pu predicting that the iPhone 16 lineup will be the last to feature a Plus model. Now a new report from The Information detailing what the high-end iPhone 17 will look like corroborates that the iPhone 16 Plus will be the last of its kind.

The Plus size for iPhones debuted in 2022 with the iPhone 14 lineup as an option for customers wanting a larger display without having to upgrade to the high-end Pro model.

That continued with the iPhone 15 Plus and Apple is expected to ship the iPhone 16 Plus with its 2024 smartphones. However, we’ve got another report that the 16 Plus will be the final year for the more affordable, large model.

If true, the Plus version will have had three years of existence, just one more than the iPhone mini.

The new report from The Information says the Plus replacement will be “significantly thinner” than current iPhones with other upgrades like a redesigned camera system, and be more expensive than the Pro Max.

Jeff Pu described the new 2025 iPhone option as the “iPhone 17 Slim” but didn’t share the same details as The Information about it being the 2026 high-end model.

A main cause of Apple dropping the Plus iPhone in 2025 is the model selling “below expectations,” said The Information’s anonymous sources.

Top image via Apple