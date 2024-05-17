Friday’s best deals on Apple gear and accessories are now ready and waiting below. We are now tracking $300 in savings on what might very well be the best 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro configuration alongside the best prices yet on the brand new 13-inch M2 iPad Air models. From there, we are tracking some relatively rare offers on unlocked iPhone 14 Pro models via Amazon’s Premium Renewed program, some of the best Siri-ready smart home gear, amazing leather cases, and more. Everything is waiting below.

Apple’s best 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro config now $300 off

It’s hard to rationalize spending MacBook Pro M3 Pro money unless you’re some kind of power user – Final Cut editor, running massive Logic Pro sessions, intensive scientific simulations, or this kind of thing – and if you’re going to be doing that, you’ll likely need about as much RAM as you can get. That’s why, for me, Apple’s latest 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 36GB of memory and the 512GB SSD is one of the best configurations. And now, Amazon is offering it back down at $2,599 shipped, or $300 off the regular $2,899 price tag. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon and lands as the lowest total we can find. For comparison’s sake, this is the same price you’ll find at Best Buy right now, but you’ll need to be a paid My Best Buy Plus member to get it. Dive into our hands-on look at Apple’s latest pro-grade laptop.

Prices just dropped even lower on the new 13-inch M2 iPad Air

***Stock appears to be low on these at Amazon, so grab them while you can.

While we have been tracking $30 price drops, and even one or two $50 price drops, on the new 11-inch M2 iPad Airs, Amazon is getting even more aggressive with early deals on Apple’s latest this morning. Folks looking to get in on the latest Air tablet will find additional deals landing on the 13-inch models today with as much as $65 in savings landing on the maxed-out 1TB model alongside additional deals on lighter storage capacities. Everything listed below is at new Amazon all-time lows and stock is limited, so jump in now while the price is right if you don’t want to wait for deeper deals in the future – just about all models are still up at full price via Best Buy, outside of some paid My Best Buy Plus membership offers.

New Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

New Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

iPhone 14 Pro unlocked from $714, more from $550

We are now tracking some even better deals on Amazon’s Premium Renewed listings for Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro. The unlocked handset remains a compelling everyday carry and you can land some notable, and, still relatively, rare price drops on one from Amazon. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro 128GB is now starting from $714.95 shipped in various colors. This was an originally $999 handset had you bought it directly from Apple and it is now well below our previous $840 Amazon Premium Renewed mention from earlier this year. While it might not be the new iPhone 15, it delivers Apple’s previous pro-grade smartphone experience at one of the better prices we have seen with a full 1-year warranty and a “like-new” condition.

BOGO FREE everything at Nomad folks! Leather iPhone 13, 14, and 15 cases

Okay so, we love Nomad, and we are featuring some great deals below for its previous-generation iPhone cases, but now it’s time to get serious. Nomad is now offering a straight Buy One Get One FREE on ALL iPhone cases on its site right now with code BOGOCASE at checkout…that includes all of the leather iPhone 15 covers and all of the discounted models below. The lowest-priced case in your cart will be be free.

As described below, Nomad is one of the best in the leather iPhone cover game, one of our favorites, and whether you’re upgrading to iPhone 16 in September or not, now’s your chance at one of the best prices ever. Good luck and go wild, colors are selling out quick so get in there!

ecobee’s SmartThermostat with built-in Siri drops to $220, more from $60

ecobee’s smart thermostats have been among some of my personal favorites for a while, and all of them are on sale now ahead of Memorial Day 2024. From the slick looks, onboard touchscreen, and solid Siri integration, they rank among the best around here, and the spring deals are now live. First up, we are tracking the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium package down at $219.99 shipped. The regularly $250 setup has now returned to the best price of the year, combining the brand’s smart sensor and air quality monitoring with the expected thermostat action at $30 off the going rate. This deal lands on par with all of the discounts we have tracked over the last several months, going right back to the Black Friday offerings and has only been beat out once on Amazon with a one-day sale last summer at a few bucks less.

The ecobee smart home Memorial Day sale also continues over to its SmartCamera indoor model, smart door and window sensors, and its video doorbell with deals starting from $59.99 shipped. You can check them all out on this

