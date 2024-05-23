Microsoft’s search engine Bing is down for many, with Copilot similarly unavailable for affected users. DuckDuckGo and ChatGPT search are also impacted, as they use the Bing API.

The issue appears to have started in the early hours of the morning ET, and was partially acknowledged by Microsoft a few hours later …

Microsoft tweeted that it was investigating an issue with Copilot, but the company doesn’t appear to have admitted to a broader problem.

We’re investigating an issue where users may be unable to access the Microsoft Copilot service. We’re working to isolate the cause of the issue. More information can be found in the admin center under CP795190.

Whether or not you can access bing.com seems at present to depend on where you are located. While the outage initially appeared to be global, there have since been reports suggesting that it is back for many US users, but not for many in Europe.

Bleeping Computer notes the impact on ChatGPT and DuckDuckGo.

It’s also important to note that ChatGPT internet search and DuckDuckGo are experiencing similar issues because they use the Bing API.

The site notes that one of Bing’s servers is still up, and I was able to confirm that www4.bing.com works for me while the main URL doesn’t.

OpenAI’s status page shows a partial outage for ChatGPT.

ChatGPT’s ability to search the internet is being affected We are currently investigating this issue.

Photo by Rubaitul Azad on Unsplash