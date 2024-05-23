International lawyers representing the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo have said that Apple’s supply chain could include “conflict minerals” or “blood minerals.”

The terms are used to refer to minerals sourced from conflict zones, in which armed groups use forced labor, and the proceeds are used to buy weapons for armed conflict …

Apple’s audits for conflict minerals, or blood minerals

The main minerals associated with human rights abuses are tin, tantalum, and tungsten – collectively known a 3T – and gold. The term 3TG is used to encompass all four of the metals.

Apple does not directly purchase minerals – these are bought further down the supply chain, by companies using them to manufacture components later sold to the iPhone maker. However, the company does commission audits intended to ensure that its supply-chain is free from the problem.

Back in 2019, for example, Apple instructed its suppliers to exclude five smelters and refiners who failed to pass this audit. The company said it had no concerns about the remaining companies.

Of the 253 smelters and refiners of 3TG determined to be in Apple’s supply chain as of December 31, 2018, Apple found no reasonable basis for concluding that any such smelter or refiner sourced 3TG that directly or indirectly finance or benefit armed groups.

International lawyers present evidence to Apple

Reuters reports that lawyers have presented Apple with evidence of failings in these audits, and asked a series of questions about the issue.

Congo has been ravaged by violence since the 1990s, particularly in the restive east, where a myriad of armed groups, some of them backed by neighbouring Rwanda, fight over national identity, ethnicity, and resources. Congo’s lawyers notified Apple CEO Tim Cook on April 22 of a series of concerns about its supply chain, and also wrote to Apple subsidiaries in France, demanding answers within three weeks. The Amsterdam & Partners LLP law firm has been investigating allegations that minerals mined in Congo by several companies and armed groups are being smuggled out through Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi.

One particular concern raised is that auditors claim to have had their contracts terminated after they presented evidence of conflict minerals in Apple’s supply chain.

Lawyers say Apple has not responded.

The firm said in a statement on Wednesday that, four weeks later, “the tech giant has remained silent and neither answered nor even acknowledged receipt of the questions.”

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment, and will update with any response.

A stock photo of unrelated mining operations by Arno van Rensburg on Unsplash