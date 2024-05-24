iPhone 14 Pro now available from Apple’s refurbished store

Today Apple has updated its online refurbished store to feature a newly added product. For the first time, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are now available from Apple as certified refurbished devices. This means you can get one of the more recent iPhone models at a discount and with a handful of guarantees from Apple.

Refurbished iPhone 14 pricing

Supply on the Apple refurbished store comes and goes, but until now the newest model of iPhone you could buy was 2021’s iPhone 13. The addition of the iPhone 14 line means you can now purchase a refurbished model that includes the redesigned notch area featuring the Dynamic Island—a stark visual indicator of the most modern iPhone designs.

Currently on Apple’s refurbished store, the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max are available at varying configurations and the following price points:

iPhone 14 starts at $619 ($110 savings)

starts at ($110 savings) iPhone 14 Pro starts at $759 ($140 savings)

starts at ($140 savings) iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $849 ($150 savings)

Curiously, the iPhone 14 Plus is not available for sale. Stock will likely be added later, but for now it’s the lone refurbished option you can’t get from the 14 lineup.

If you’re in the market for a refurbished iPhone 14, Amazon undercuts Apple’s own prices with its own Amazon Premium Renewed lineup:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Pro

What do you get with an Apple refurbished iPhone?

Wonder what you’re getting with a refurbished iPhone? Apple promises that every model includes:

a brand new battery

new outer shell

a one-year warranty

free returns

a charging cable

In many respects it’s as if you’re getting a whole new iPhone, since the battery and outer shell are two of the most depreciative aspects of the phone, and both are brand new with an Apple refurbished model.

Whether you or someone you know is in the market for an iPhone, if you’re not interested in waiting around for this fall’s launch of the expected iPhone 16 lineup, grabbing one of these refurbished models is a great option.