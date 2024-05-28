Running Day Challenge set for June 5 is the next Apple Watch special event

Apple has revealed the next Apple Watch Activity Challenge: Running Day. Here are all the details on how to earn this special award on June 5 along with some exclusive stickers.

What appears to be the first Apple Watch Activity Challenge specifically centered on running is set for June 5 with both indoor and outdoor runs counting to earn the award.

Apple usually goes more general with its Apple Watch Activity Challenges but this one is specific to running in honor of Global Running Day.

Here’s how Apple describes the upcoming challenge:

Hit the road, trail, track, or tread for Global Running Day! Record a running workout and go at least 5 km on June 5 to earn this special badge.

Along with the award above you can win, here are the other special stickers you can unlock.

Will you join in on this Running Day Challenge? Share down in the comments!