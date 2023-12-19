Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for New Year in January

The next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is set for January to celebrate the New Year. Apple Watch Activity Challenges increase awareness about fitness features and healthy habits while observing holidays and other notable occasions.

In exchange for completing a workout challenge, participants earn virtual achievements in the Activity app on the iPhone as well as special sticker packs for iMessage and FaceTime.

The fitness challenge for the next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is unchanged from the Ring in the New Year Challenge since 2017: “Let’s go for it in 2024. Earn this award by closing all three rings for seven days in a row in January.”

Ring in the New Year is available for Apple Watch users around the world. Animating Activity ring stickers come with the award.

If you already have the Ring in the New Year achievement, completing the challenge again this year will let you stack up your medals in the Activity app on iPhone. If you’re new to Apple Watch or didn’t complete the achievement in previous years, this is your chance to start collecting medals too!

Activity Challenges work with Apple’s Workout and any other apps on Apple Watch that track workouts and log the data in the Activity app on the iPhone. Apple Watch users will be officially notified a few days before the challenge begins.