Apple’s AirPods Max launched all the way back in 2020, and the product has received zero updates in its four years on the market. Now, with competitors like the Sonos Ace entering the headphone scene, many shoppers are wondering if Apple has a new AirPods Max 2 model in the works.

Here’s what the latest reporting says about when to expect the new AirPods Max 2.

It’s almost time for new AirPods Max

Over the weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reiterated his expectation that Apple is prepping the AirPods Max 2 for release later in 2024. That means the years-long wait for new AirPods Max may finally be coming to an end.

Apple often debuts new AirPods alongside its annual iPhone introduction in the fall, which makes September the most likely launch month for the AirPods Max 2.

Unfortunately, anyone hoping for significant changes in the new AirPods Max are likely to be disappointed. Gurman wrote:

I expect the AirPods Max to get a USB-C port later this year, but I wouldn’t hold my breath for any major new features.

What new features could be added?

The addition of a USB-C port for charging is certainly welcome, and a no-brainer since Apple has been slowly moving all of its products off of Lightning and on to USB-C. What else might be coming, though?

Saying there likely won’t be “any major new features” doesn’t necessarily mean the new charging port will be the only change. However, it definitely sounds like Apple is content largely leaving the AirPods Max alone aside from some iterative tweaks.

Previous reporting indicates the AirPods Max 2 will feature some new color options. It is probable that at a minimum the revised headphones will also receive an H2 chip to enable features currently available on AirPods Pro 2. These include Adaptive Audio, easier triggering of Siri, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Audio.

Lower price or more features?

If Apple ships new AirPods Max without these features that have already been available on AirPods Pro for a while, it would not only be disappointing, but it would also make the Max’s $549 price tag especially hard to swallow. I’d suggest that maybe Apple could drop the price in that scenario, but it’s pretty rare for Apple to lower prices on new hardware.

More likely, I expect the AirPods Max will gain feature parity with AirPods Pro, combined with USB-C charging and new colors at the same $549 price point. All of which would make for a solid option for new buyers, but not necessarily an enticing upgrade for many existing AirPods Max owners.

What are you looking for out of AirPods Max 2? Are there any features or changes you hope to see? Let us know in the comments.