SmartGym gets multi-equipment lists, personalized weights, alt exercises, and more

SmartGym for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac is out with a major update today. The new release brings a top-requested feature – tracking multiple equipment lists as well as the ability to personalize weights, give alternative exercise suggestions, a new Summary Screen for Apple Watch, and more.

SmartGym got three big updates last year with over 70 new exercises, Routine Progress, heart rate zones, advanced logging, and more.

Today, version 7.4 of the award-winning fitness app is available with a range of valuable improvements and changes. Here are the headlining new features:

Multiple equipment lists – Have up to 5 different equipment lists and use them throughout the app. This is great for users who work out in multiple locations.

– Have up to 5 different equipment lists and use them throughout the app. This is great for users who work out in multiple locations. Personalize weights – Specify the weights you have available in addition to selecting equipment. Smart Trainer will use this information to offer better recommendations and to work around what the user has.

– Specify the weights you have available in addition to selecting equipment. Smart Trainer will use this information to offer better recommendations and to work around what the user has. Alternative exercises – If the machine or equipment you want is occupied, or if something prevents you from doing a specific exercise, you can now log alternative exercises. This feature only applies to the current workout, keeping the original exercise for future sessions. If you also work out with an Apple Watch, make sure to update SmartGym on both devices.

– If the machine or equipment you want is occupied, or if something prevents you from doing a specific exercise, you can now log alternative exercises. This feature only applies to the current workout, keeping the original exercise for future sessions. If you also work out with an Apple Watch, make sure to update SmartGym on both devices. Heart rate zones – Heart Rate Zones will now also be integrated into the Monthly Summary and Routine Progress. This addition allows you to view your overall heart rate zones for a specific month or routine, expanding the range of metrics you can track.

– Heart Rate Zones will now also be integrated into the Monthly Summary and Routine Progress. This addition allows you to view your overall heart rate zones for a specific month or routine, expanding the range of metrics you can track. New Summary Screen on Apple Watch – Completely redesigned the Summary Screen on the Apple Watch app. It’s not just functional; it’s beautiful and more condensed, making it easy to share on social media after completing a workout.

– Completely redesigned the Summary Screen on the Apple Watch app. It’s not just functional; it’s beautiful and more condensed, making it easy to share on social media after completing a workout. VS previous – Select a metric you want to compare with the last time you did a specific exercise. As you go through your workout, this will get updated, showing you how you’re performing compared to your last workout.

SmartGym 7.4 is a free download for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac from the App Store with in-app subscriptions for the Premium plan to unlock all of the app’s features.

SmartGym 7.4 Apple Watch Summary Screen

SmartGym 7.4 Alternative Exercises