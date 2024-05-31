 Skip to main content

Get ready for a redesigned Settings app in iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | May 31 2024 - 9:04 am PT
1 Comment
Settings in iOS 18

All of the hype around WWDC this year has centered around two letters: AI.

Even though a large portion of Apple’s keynote is expected to highlight AI-related features, there will certainly be a variety of other improvements on deck for iOS 18, visionOS 2, and Apple’s other software platforms.

Mark Gurman reports that one such change will be a redesigned Settings app across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

New cross-platform design for Settings app

Last week we reported on an expected redesign coming to macOS 15’s System Settings app, but Mark Gurman has confirmed on X that the revision will also impact the Settings app on iPhone and iPad.

Details are scarce, but it sounds like Settings will receive a UI refresh on all platforms, improved search, and perhaps most significantly, a reorganization of its various settings categories.

These updates should ultimately provide a more consistent experience across iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15.

9to5Mac’s Take

The biggest change at stake here is how Apple’s Settings app organizes its various categories. And on that front, I have a hard time seeing how Apple can create an ideal setup that pleases everyone. We all interact with settings differently based on our own different device habits.

As a result, it wouldn’t surprise me if Apple bakes some intelligence into Settings’ layout, offering up certain suggested categories based on your personal use patterns. There’s a lot the system could infer, too, from what you were doing right before opening Settings. For example, if I was just using the Music app before opening Settings, there’s a decent chance I want to tweak Music’s settings. Or if I get a pop-up in an app saying Cellular is disabled for that app, surfacing that toggle in the Settings app would be great.

iOS 18

settings

