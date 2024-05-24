The Mac’s position as an established, decades-old platform means that any time Apple makes changes to the way that platform works, some pushback is expected. In macOS Ventura, for example, the company redesigned the System Preferences app to look and feel more like the iPhone and iPad’s Settings app. The rebranded System Settings debuted to some notable backlash, especially during the beta cycle.

Now, ahead of WWDC in a few weeks, AppleInsider reports that Apple is planning some changes for System Settings in the forthcoming macOS 15. Will they be enough to win over the app’s critics?

Reorganized System Settings, but same general design

Per Marko Zivkovic at AppleInsider:

Apple has decided to make changes to the built-in System Settings application. Individual settings within the app will be reorganized based on priority and overall importance, people familiar with the matter have told AppleInsider. For example, the section which encompasses notifications and sound settings will be moved lower in the list…The section containing general settings will now be located right underneath key network settings.

According to this report, Apple is planning to reorganize the various settings categories to hopefully make them more intuitive and easy to find. But the basic design of the app is expected to remain largely the same.

It’s unsurprising that Apple isn’t completely redesigning System Settings. What seemed like the original goal in changing the design—uniformity with Settings on iOS and iPadOS—was accomplished. But it’s good to see the company trying out tweaks that may dim the frustration of the app’s biggest critics.

9to5Mac’s Take

As someone who works primarily from the iPad, the Mac’s old System Preferences app was never my favorite. It looked and worked so differently from my iPhone and iPad that I always struggled to quickly find the settings I needed.

So I appreciate the direction Apple has taken to unify the platforms, but I also believe System Settings has room for improvement. Will reorganizing some settings categories be enough? I’m doubtful, but it will be interesting to see what WWDC brings.